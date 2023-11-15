Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Sold by Berger Financial Group Inc

Berger Financial Group Inc cut its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,656 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 2,123 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $4,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth $37,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 272.1% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 573 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 113.8% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 682 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,025.4% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 664 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $68.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 330,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,790,545. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.37 and a 200-day moving average of $66.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market cap of $34.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.08. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $54.25 and a twelve month high of $72.71.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 28.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CTSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

