Coles Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLEGF) Short Interest Update

Coles Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLEGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 944,500 shares, an increase of 35.6% from the October 15th total of 696,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 138.9 days.

Coles Group Stock Performance

Shares of CLEGF stock remained flat at $9.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Coles Group has a 52-week low of $8.49 and a 52-week high of $13.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.00.

Get Coles Group alerts:

About Coles Group

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Coles Group Limited operates as a retailer in Australia. It operates through Supermarkets and Liquor segments. The company operates various supermarkets; and coles.com.au, which offers a choice of home delivery, including same-day, overnight drop and go services, and pick up from click and collect locations.

Receive News & Ratings for Coles Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coles Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.