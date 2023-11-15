Coles Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLEGF) Short Interest Update

Coles Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLEGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 944,500 shares, an increase of 35.6% from the October 15th total of 696,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 138.9 days.
Coles Group Stock Performance
Shares of CLEGF stock remained flat at $9.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Coles Group has a 52-week low of $8.49 and a 52-week high of $13.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.00.
About Coles Group
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Coles Group
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- 5 must-have next-gen technologies that institutions are buying
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- 3 intriguing late-week earnings plays for short-term traders
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Datadog is about to hit 52-week highs, and there’s more to come
Receive News & Ratings for Coles Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coles Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.