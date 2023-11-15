Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,390,000 shares, a growth of 34.3% from the October 15th total of 3,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on COLB shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Columbia Banking System from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Columbia Banking System from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Columbia Banking System has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLB traded up $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.99. 147,633 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,080,345. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.71. Columbia Banking System has a 52-week low of $17.54 and a 52-week high of $34.40. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.67.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.06. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $739.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Columbia Banking System will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.26%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.23%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,791,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,508,000 after purchasing an additional 7,465,846 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 4.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,492,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,517,000 after acquiring an additional 390,004 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,323,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,365,000 after acquiring an additional 168,751 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 67.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,466,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,355,000 after acquiring an additional 3,398,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 3,669.2% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,094,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,405,000 after purchasing an additional 7,880,183 shares in the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; and agricultural loans, asset-based loans, builder and other commercial real estate loans, and loans guaranteed by the SBA, as well as offer a suite of business edge loans designed for small businesses to expand, purchase equipment, or in need of working capital.

