Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 324,490 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,934 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Comcast were worth $13,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Comcast during the first quarter valued at $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Comcast by 134.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. grew its position in Comcast by 852.1% during the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Macquarie upgraded shares of Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.43.

Comcast Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $41.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $33.21 and a 52 week high of $47.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.86.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.13%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

