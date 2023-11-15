Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, an increase of 35.4% from the October 15th total of 908,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 293,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

NYSE FIX traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $200.87. 32,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,205. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $174.78 and a 200-day moving average of $167.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Comfort Systems USA has a one year low of $111.28 and a one year high of $201.97. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 1.19.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The company’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Comfort Systems USA

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.26%.

In other Comfort Systems USA news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.29, for a total value of $1,160,256.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 277,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,312,688.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Franklin Myers sold 30,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.85, for a total value of $5,545,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 120,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,194,015.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.29, for a total value of $1,160,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 277,526 shares in the company, valued at $50,312,688.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,038 shares of company stock worth $8,865,493. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comfort Systems USA

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 2.4% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,847 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 514 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

