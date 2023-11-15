Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Grows Stock Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,251 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $6,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP lifted its position in CoStar Group by 75.5% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in CoStar Group during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CoStar Group during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in CoStar Group by 355.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 274.8% in the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. 96.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSGP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America reduced their target price on CoStar Group from $104.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.09.

CoStar Group Stock Up 5.4 %

NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $82.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 13.31 and a quick ratio of 13.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.76. The company has a market capitalization of $33.79 billion, a PE ratio of 83.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.87. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.12 and a 1-year high of $92.36.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 16.86%. The business had revenue of $624.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.65 million. On average, equities analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

