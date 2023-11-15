Comparing Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) & Impel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IMPL)

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Free Report) and Impel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IMPL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Clearside Biomedical and Impel Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clearside Biomedical $1.33 million 44.25 -$32.95 million ($0.59) -1.61 Impel Pharmaceuticals $12.65 million 0.39 -$106.31 million ($3.86) -0.05

Clearside Biomedical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Impel Pharmaceuticals. Clearside Biomedical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Impel Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clearside Biomedical -2,217.30% -533.87% -75.18% Impel Pharmaceuticals -480.74% N/A -120.77%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Clearside Biomedical and Impel Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Clearside Biomedical and Impel Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clearside Biomedical 0 0 4 0 3.00 Impel Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Clearside Biomedical currently has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 426.98%. Impel Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $27.00, indicating a potential upside of 12,874.53%. Given Impel Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Impel Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Clearside Biomedical.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.7% of Clearside Biomedical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.9% of Impel Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.8% of Clearside Biomedical shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of Impel Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Clearside Biomedical has a beta of 2.17, suggesting that its share price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Impel Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.19, suggesting that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Clearside Biomedical beats Impel Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Clearside Biomedical

Clearside Biomedical, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. The company offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema. It also develops CLS-AX, an axitinib injectable suspension for suprachoroidal injection, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial; and CLS-301, an integrin inhibitor suspension for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and macular degeneration. Clearside Biomedical, Inc. has a collaboration with Bausch Health, Arctic Vision, REGENXBIO, Inc., and Aura Biosciences. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

About Impel Pharmaceuticals

Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients suffering from central nervous system disease in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Trudhesa, an upper nasal formulation of dihydroergotamine for the acute treatment of migraine. Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc. was formerly known as Impel NeuroPharma, Inc. and changed its name to Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc. in April 2022. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

