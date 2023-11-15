ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

ContraFect Trading Up 14.8 %

NASDAQ:CFRX opened at $0.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $642,000.00, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.64. ContraFect has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $15.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.44 and a 200-day moving average of $1.02.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.81) by ($0.13). As a group, analysts forecast that ContraFect will post -3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of ContraFect

ContraFect Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFRX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in ContraFect by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 407,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 4,948 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ContraFect by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,551,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,664,000 after purchasing an additional 11,064 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ContraFect in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. State Street Corp raised its position in ContraFect by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 32,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in ContraFect by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 112,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 43,564 shares during the last quarter. 7.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead program includes Exebacase, a lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus.

