ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
NASDAQ:CFRX opened at $0.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $642,000.00, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.64. ContraFect has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $15.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.44 and a 200-day moving average of $1.02.
ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.81) by ($0.13). As a group, analysts forecast that ContraFect will post -3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead program includes Exebacase, a lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus.
