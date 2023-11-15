Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Core Molding Technologies Price Performance

Shares of CMT stock opened at $16.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $152.23 million, a P/E ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.52. Core Molding Technologies has a one year low of $10.36 and a one year high of $30.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Core Molding Technologies

In other Core Molding Technologies news, CEO David L. Duvall sold 6,098 shares of Core Molding Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $154,706.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,198,698.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Core Molding Technologies news, CFO John P. Zimmer sold 10,000 shares of Core Molding Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $286,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,010,684.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David L. Duvall sold 6,098 shares of Core Molding Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $154,706.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,198,698.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,208 shares of company stock worth $2,401,189. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Core Molding Technologies

About Core Molding Technologies

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMT. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Core Molding Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Core Molding Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Core Molding Technologies by 395.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Core Molding Technologies by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Core Molding Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 50.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.

