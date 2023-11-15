CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Stake Reduced by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp lessened its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,127 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,749 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $4,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSGP. Quarry LP grew its stake in CoStar Group by 75.5% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in CoStar Group in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in CoStar Group by 355.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC grew its position in CoStar Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 54,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. 96.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CSGP. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. TheStreet downgraded CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $104.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.09.

NASDAQ CSGP opened at $82.74 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.76. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.12 and a 52-week high of $92.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 13.31 and a quick ratio of 13.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.87.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). CoStar Group had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $624.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.65 million. Equities research analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

