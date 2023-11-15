Crane (NYSE:CR) Sets New 52-Week High at $106.05

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $106.05 and last traded at $105.45, with a volume of 7450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.59.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CR. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Crane from $87.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Crane from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Crane in a report on Thursday, September 28th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Crane from $92.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Crane in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crane currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.11.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.16. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The business had revenue of $530.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Crane’s payout ratio is 9.54%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crane by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Crane by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,777 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crane by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 287 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crane by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Crane by 0.7% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 20,566 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 85.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Crane

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Aerospace & Electronics segment supplies critical components and systems, including original equipment and aftermarket parts, primarily for the commercial aerospace, and the military aerospace, defense, and space markets.

