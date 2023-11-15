CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Position Reduced by Financial Architects Inc

Financial Architects Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in CSX were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 7.2% in the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 24,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 6,527 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 18,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 5,416 shares in the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in CSX during the 2nd quarter worth about $588,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in CSX by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 123,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,702,000 after buying an additional 14,416 shares in the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $31.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $27.60 and a twelve month high of $34.38.

CSX Dividend Announcement

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 26.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on CSX shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on CSX in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CSX

CSX Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.