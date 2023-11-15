Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Acquired by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,222 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $4,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Cummins in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in Cummins by 1,571.4% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 89.6% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,815,520,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in Cummins in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMI has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cummins in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on Cummins from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $270.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $264.50.

Cummins Stock Up 0.2 %

CMI traded up $0.53 on Wednesday, hitting $223.51. 66,445 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 925,677. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $226.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $31.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.07. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $203.18 and a twelve month high of $265.28.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading

