Cybin (NYSEAMERICAN:CYBN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Cybin (NYSEAMERICAN:CYBN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Cybin Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of CYBN traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $0.44. The stock had a trading volume of 772,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,784,503. Cybin has a 12-month low of $0.21 and a 12-month high of $0.74. The stock has a market cap of $113.51 million, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 0.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CYBN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Cybin in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Cybin in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Cybin in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cybin in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st.

Cybin Company Profile

Cybin Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing psychedelic-based therapeutics. The company's development pipeline includes CYB003, a deuterated psilocybin analog, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat major depressive and alcohol use disorders; CYB004, a deuterated dimethyltryptamine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for treating generalized anxiety disorders; and CYB005, a phenethylamine derivative, which in preclinical stage to treat neuroinflammation.

