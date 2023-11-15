D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Bought by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,968 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $2,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at $28,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

DHI opened at $128.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $43.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $109.93 and a 200-day moving average of $114.95. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.74 and a 52-week high of $132.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 3.05.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.01 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 13.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.23%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DHI shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $134.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. JMP Securities upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James dropped their price target on D.R. Horton from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.35.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

