Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $11.20

Shares of Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.20 and last traded at $11.19, with a volume of 79154 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Daktronics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Get Daktronics alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Daktronics

Daktronics Stock Up 4.9 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $524.18 million, a P/E ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.13.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $232.53 million during the quarter. Daktronics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 3.84%.

Insider Activity at Daktronics

In other news, VP Matthew John Kurtenbach sold 12,250 shares of Daktronics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.27, for a total value of $113,557.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 208,906 shares in the company, valued at $1,936,558.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Daktronics news, EVP Bradley T. Wiemann sold 22,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total value of $212,677.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 132,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,967.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Matthew John Kurtenbach sold 12,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.27, for a total value of $113,557.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 208,906 shares in the company, valued at $1,936,558.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,750 shares of company stock worth $333,634. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAKT. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in Daktronics by 24.0% in the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 221,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 42,804 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Daktronics by 127.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 662,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after buying an additional 371,012 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Daktronics during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Daktronics in the first quarter worth $594,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Daktronics by 0.3% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,306,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,363,000 after acquiring an additional 4,551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

Daktronics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets electronic display systems and related products for sporting, commercial, and transportation applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Daktronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daktronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.