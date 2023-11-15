Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Position Increased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,655,397 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,867 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.50% of Danaher worth $877,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DHR. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the first quarter worth $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 68.9% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the first quarter worth $34,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Danaher by 39.4% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new position in Danaher during the first quarter worth $64,000. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total value of $147,818.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,497.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of DHR opened at $204.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $151.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $182.09 and a 12 month high of $281.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $220.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.46.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DHR. StockNews.com began coverage on Danaher in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Danaher from $265.92 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Danaher from $246.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.73.

Danaher Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Stories

