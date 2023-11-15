Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Acquired by Humankind Investments LLC

Humankind Investments LLC boosted its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,201 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in Danaher in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Danaher by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 39.4% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on DHR. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Danaher from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Danaher has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.73.

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $203.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $220.63 and a 200 day moving average of $235.46. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $182.09 and a 12 month high of $281.54.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.62%.

In related news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total transaction of $147,818.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,497.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

