Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.80 Per Share

Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be given a dividend of 0.80 per share by the shipping company on Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. This is an increase from Danaos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75.

Danaos has a dividend payout ratio of 10.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Danaos to earn $29.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.0%.

Danaos Price Performance

Shares of DAC stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.21. 1,926 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,329. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.15. Danaos has a 1-year low of $51.10 and a 1-year high of $71.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Danaos in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Danaos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Institutional Trading of Danaos

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Danaos by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 808 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Danaos during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Danaos by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,012 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Danaos by 321.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,013 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaos during the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. 19.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Danaos

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of March 7, 2023, it had a fleet of 68 containerships aggregating 421,293 twenty-foot equivalent units in capacity.

