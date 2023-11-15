Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Sold by King Wealth

King Wealth lowered its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,470 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. King Wealth’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 292.5% in the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 365 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $178.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.83.

Darden Restaurants Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE DRI traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $155.23. 23,856 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,216,734. The company has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.26. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.90 and a 52-week high of $173.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $144.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.50.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 47.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 1,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $151,330.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,221.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 1,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $151,330.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,221.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total transaction of $414,112.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,143 shares in the company, valued at $2,393,505.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,255 shares of company stock valued at $741,016. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brands.

