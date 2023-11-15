Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Bought by Meitav Investment House Ltd.

Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 164.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,281 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $35,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1,475.0% in the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 63 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the second quarter worth $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter worth $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, 25 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.
Deere & Company Trading Up 1.3 %
DE traded up $5.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $380.01. 268,810 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,547,076. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $383.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $394.34. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $345.55 and a 1 year high of $450.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $109.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.07.
Deere & Company Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.96%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $400.00 price target (down previously from $530.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $560.00 to $551.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Deere & Company from $493.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $447.93.
Insider Transactions at Deere & Company
In other Deere & Company news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total transaction of $2,302,820.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,022,219.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.
Deere & Company Company Profile
Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.
