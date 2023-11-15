Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 183,381 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,981,473 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 183,381 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.30% of Honeywell International worth $411,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HON shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.75.

Honeywell International Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of HON stock opened at $190.24 on Wednesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.88 and a 12-month high of $220.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $185.83 and a 200-day moving average of $192.78. The company has a market capitalization of $125.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.05.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 53.53%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Stories

