Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 8,808 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,808 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.36% of Booking worth $343,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Booking by 98,894.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 17,736,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,895,257,000 after buying an additional 17,718,899 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth about $1,068,137,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 15,671.5% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 334,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $886,014,000 after purchasing an additional 331,923 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 503.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 188,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,684,000 after purchasing an additional 157,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Booking by 3,557.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 142,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,870,000 after purchasing an additional 138,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BKNG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $3,350.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Booking from $3,430.00 to $3,855.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on Booking from $3,130.00 to $3,740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Melius started coverage on Booking in a research report on Monday, July 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $3,500.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,346.21.

Booking Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of BKNG opened at $3,173.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,003.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,884.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $110.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.36. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,899.31 and a 52 week high of $3,251.71.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $67.85 by $4.47. Booking had a return on equity of 840.22% and a net margin of 25.70%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $53.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 148.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total transaction of $6,045,127.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,080,599.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total transaction of $6,045,127.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,080,599.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,176.29, for a total transaction of $2,382,217.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,449 shares in the company, valued at $122,125,174.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,989 shares of company stock valued at $15,303,166 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.