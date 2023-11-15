Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 612,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 20,684 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $440,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,450.0% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 31 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 740.0% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 42 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 444.4% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

REGN opened at $793.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 4.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $819.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $781.62. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $668.00 and a 1 year high of $853.97.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.58 by $2.01. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.47% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.98 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christine A. Poon sold 12,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $839.97, for a total value of $10,314,831.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,711,018.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Christine A. Poon sold 12,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $839.97, for a total transaction of $10,314,831.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,711,018.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Neil Stahl sold 11,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $840.98, for a total value of $9,810,031.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,100 shares in the company, valued at $44,656,038. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,356 shares of company stock worth $28,811,415. Company insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

REGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $825.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $915.00 to $914.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $847.00 to $837.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $885.00 to $895.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $903.64.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

