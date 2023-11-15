Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,956,261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 34,500 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.15% of Alibaba Group worth $329,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the second quarter worth $24,364,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter worth $233,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at $1,176,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 110.4% in the 2nd quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,064,000 after acquiring an additional 25,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 12.0% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 31,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. 14.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BABA. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.07.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Shares of BABA stock opened at $83.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $215.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $74.58 and a one year high of $121.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.16 and its 200 day moving average is $87.69.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

