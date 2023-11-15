Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,318,876 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,926 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $494,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EOG. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,031 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 237.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,155 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 662 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EOG opened at $125.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $127.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.26. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.52 and a fifty-two week high of $147.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.52%.

Several research analysts have commented on EOG shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $154.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $164.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $143.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.05.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

