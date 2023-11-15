Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,093,045 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,548 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $332,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CTSH. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter worth $256,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 269,207 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $24,140,000 after acquiring an additional 123,220 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,774 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $67.38 on Wednesday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $54.25 and a one year high of $72.71. The company has a market capitalization of $33.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.34.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.22%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CTSH shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

