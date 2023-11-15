Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,702,627 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 74,888 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.73% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $352,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 7,491 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,280,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.7% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,982 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.2% during the second quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 33,401 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $6,920,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $127,000. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PXD stock opened at $236.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.38. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $177.26 and a fifty-two week high of $262.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $236.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $3.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. This represents a $12.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PXD shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $311.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $258.55.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

