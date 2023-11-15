Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $346.08 Million Stock Holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,102,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161,787 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $346,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in AutoNation by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in AutoNation by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in AutoNation by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in AutoNation by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after buying an additional 6,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Guggenheim cut their target price on AutoNation from $184.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Stephens increased their price target on AutoNation from $146.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AutoNation from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AutoNation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.71.

In other news, Director George Lawrence Mikan III sold 16,771 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.59, for a total transaction of $2,676,483.89. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,340.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AutoNation stock opened at $138.93 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $141.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.56. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.72 and a 1-year high of $182.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.20.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $5.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 54.72% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.00 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 22.75 EPS for the current year.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

