Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $432.85 Million Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 968,113 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 80,155 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.78% of Humana worth $432,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Humana during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Humana by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Humana by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Humana by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 86 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Humana during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Humana stock opened at $501.95 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $494.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $485.83. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $423.29 and a one year high of $558.04. The company has a market capitalization of $61.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.15 by $0.63. Humana had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The firm had revenue of $26.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 28.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Humana’s payout ratio is presently 14.68%.

HUM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Humana from $616.00 to $613.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $597.00 price target on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Humana from $530.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Humana from $599.00 to $579.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Humana has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $588.33.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

