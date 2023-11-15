Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $454.60 Million Stock Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,731,313 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 91,955 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $454,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth about $334,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 47.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 55,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,160,000 after buying an additional 17,859 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at about $1,124,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 54,540 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 6,018 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.53.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Up 0.2 %

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $61.75 on Wednesday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.51 and a fifty-two week high of $74.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.50.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.75%.

Insider Activity

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,686,368 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.80 per share, with a total value of $105,903,910.40. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 225,815,560 shares in the company, valued at $14,181,217,168. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 5,100,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $127,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,181,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,629,539,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,686,368 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.80 per share, with a total value of $105,903,910.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 225,815,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,181,217,168. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

