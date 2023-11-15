Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $457.27 Million Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 993,234 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,120 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.39% of Lockheed Martin worth $457,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Lee Financial Co lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 367.6% during the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 240.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 56.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,995,000 after purchasing an additional 8,389 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 107,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,391,000 after buying an additional 18,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $532.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $484.07.

LMT stock opened at $444.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $431.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $446.18. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $393.77 and a twelve month high of $508.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.10. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 75.46%. The company had revenue of $16.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.87 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 43.84%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

