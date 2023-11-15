Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $484.32 Million Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,789,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 17,388 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.22% of Travelers Companies worth $484,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 3.1% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 2.2% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Advisers LLC lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

NYSE TRV opened at $168.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $38.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.76. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.33 and a 52-week high of $194.51.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.98). The company had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.42 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 5.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 43.29%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total transaction of $643,135.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,005 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,786.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from C$183.00 to C$185.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.17.

About Travelers Companies

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

