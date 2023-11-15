Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $519.88 Million Stock Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,167,406 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 21,203 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.71% of United Rentals worth $519,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of URI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 7,691.1% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,506 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 3,461 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in United Rentals by 14.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 16.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,941 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 50.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,914 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter worth approximately $560,000. Institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

URI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on United Rentals from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $490.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $520.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on United Rentals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $455.25.

In other news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 14,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total value of $6,728,397.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,747.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of URI opened at $477.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $325.15 and a 52-week high of $492.33. The firm has a market cap of $32.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $437.91 and its 200-day moving average is $424.06.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $11.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.32 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 37.00% and a net margin of 17.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 40.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.16%.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

