Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stock Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 425,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,656 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.85% of W.W. Grainger worth $335,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 400.0% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 35 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 2,450.0% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 51 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 71.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at W.W. Grainger

In related news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 3,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total value of $2,530,588.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,662.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Trading Up 1.5 %

GWW opened at $801.63 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $715.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $717.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.69. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $534.01 and a 12 month high of $811.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.13.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $9.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.85 by $0.58. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 58.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GWW. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $820.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $775.00 target price on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Friday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $647.00 to $653.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $795.00 to $790.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $734.63.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

