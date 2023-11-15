Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,460,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 16,339 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.65% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $352,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 429.3% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 921 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 38.7% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 215 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $208.04 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $202.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81 and a beta of 1.07. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $174.20 and a 1-year high of $222.33.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 14.09%. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is 38.50%.

LH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $251.00 to $237.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $247.41 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.09.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

