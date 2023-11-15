Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 124,087 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,110,529 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 124,087 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $478,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,221 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,217 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 0.5% in the second quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 11,050 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 4.3% during the second quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NSC. Citigroup dropped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $266.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.15.

Norfolk Southern Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE NSC opened at $204.12 on Wednesday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $183.09 and a one year high of $261.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $46.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.22.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 22.26%. Equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 59.21%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

