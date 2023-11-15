Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 130,774 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,927,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,774 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.83% of Carrier Global worth $344,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CARR. Tower View Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 0.3% in the second quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in Carrier Global by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 6,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in Carrier Global by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 14,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carrier Global Trading Up 3.7 %

CARR opened at $52.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.58 and a 200 day moving average of $50.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $40.28 and a 12 month high of $60.04. The firm has a market cap of $44.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.45.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 26th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CARR shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.63.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

