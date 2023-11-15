Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 33,548 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,682,729 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 33,548 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 7.93% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $423,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMHC. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 39.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 100.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,072 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMHC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $47.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays cut their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taylor Morrison Home presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 112,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $5,176,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,942 shares in the company, valued at $18,401,331.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Taylor Morrison Home Trading Up 7.3 %

Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $45.70 on Wednesday. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 12-month low of $26.41 and a 12-month high of $52.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.29 and a 200 day moving average of $45.02. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

