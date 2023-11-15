Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 33,548 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,682,729 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 33,548 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 7.93% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $423,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMHC. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 39.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 100.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,072 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
TMHC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $47.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays cut their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taylor Morrison Home presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.42.
In other news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 112,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $5,176,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,942 shares in the company, valued at $18,401,331.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $45.70 on Wednesday. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 12-month low of $26.41 and a 12-month high of $52.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.29 and a 200 day moving average of $45.02. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.
Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.
