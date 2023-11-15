Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Sets New 52-Week High at $52.47

Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $52.47 and last traded at $51.37, with a volume of 6726 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.44.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on Docebo from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Docebo in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Docebo from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Docebo from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Docebo from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Docebo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.25.

The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.61. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,274.82 and a beta of 1.58.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCBO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Docebo by 60.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Docebo during the first quarter worth $37,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Docebo by 30.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Docebo in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Docebo by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; and Docebo Content that provides off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist.

