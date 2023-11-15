Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Sets New 52-Week High at $52.47

Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $52.47 and last traded at $51.37, with a volume of 6726 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.44.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on Docebo from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Docebo in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Docebo from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Docebo from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Docebo from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Docebo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.25.
Docebo Stock Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Docebo
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCBO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Docebo by 60.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Docebo during the first quarter worth $37,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Docebo by 30.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Docebo in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Docebo by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.96% of the company’s stock.
About Docebo
Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; and Docebo Content that provides off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist.
