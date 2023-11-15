Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Stock Holdings Increased by Black Creek Investment Management Inc.

Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Dollar Tree accounts for 0.1% of Black Creek Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Black Creek Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $3,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DLTR. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Dollar Tree by 36.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the first quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Dollar Tree by 9.5% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar Tree stock traded up $4.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.42. The company had a trading volume of 475,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,223,496. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.77 and a 52 week high of $167.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.44 and a 200-day moving average of $132.24. The firm has a market cap of $26.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 0.79.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.18 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DLTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $167.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $128.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.22.

In related news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 1,259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total transaction of $134,750.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,013.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 1,259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total transaction of $134,750.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,013.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $105.24 per share, with a total value of $173,646.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,650 shares in the company, valued at $173,646. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

