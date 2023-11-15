DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) PT Raised to $41.00 at Benchmark

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Benchmark from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.44% from the stock’s current price.

DKNG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Argus raised their price objective on DraftKings from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on DraftKings from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.96.

Get DraftKings alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DraftKings

DraftKings Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at DraftKings

Shares of DKNG traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.81. The stock had a trading volume of 4,533,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,424,604. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $32.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.10 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.14 and its 200 day moving average is $28.04. DraftKings has a 12-month low of $10.69 and a 12-month high of $37.81.

In other news, insider Jason Robins sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $6,750,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,788,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,301,974. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jason Robins sold 250,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $6,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,788,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,301,974. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Kalish sold 105,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $3,619,911.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,820,182 shares in the company, valued at $96,619,435.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 717,193 shares of company stock valued at $21,265,674. Corporate insiders own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DraftKings

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,687,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in DraftKings during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,351,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in DraftKings in the third quarter worth approximately $107,276,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in DraftKings by 345.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,440,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,742,000 after purchasing an additional 3,444,107 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the third quarter worth $91,790,000. 32.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DraftKings Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.