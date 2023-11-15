Durango Resources (CVE:DGO) Trading Down 12.5%

Durango Resources Inc. (CVE:DGO – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 12.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 231,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 93% from the average daily volume of 119,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
Durango Resources Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.30 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.15.
About Durango Resources
Durango Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious and base mineral resource properties in Canada. It has a 100% interest in a group of properties totaling approximately 12,240 hectares in size in the Windfall Lake gold camp in the Abitibi region of Québec, Canada.
