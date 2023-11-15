Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Position Lifted by Black Creek Investment Management Inc.

Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,763,901 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,518,007 shares during the period. Elanco Animal Health makes up approximately 4.8% of Black Creek Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. owned about 2.79% of Elanco Animal Health worth $138,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 12.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,896,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,199,000 after buying an additional 418,818 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 77.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,342,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,804,000 after buying an additional 2,776,131 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 17.7% during the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 26,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 3,911 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the second quarter worth about $104,000. 95.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ELAN. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Elanco Animal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.70.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Performance

Shares of ELAN stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.46. The stock had a trading volume of 207,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,709,957. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $7.88 and a fifty-two week high of $14.69.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 26.18% and a positive return on equity of 6.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

