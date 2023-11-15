Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stock Holdings Increased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLYFree Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,347,295 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,311 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.46% of Eli Lilly and Company worth $2,038,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 156.4% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $565.00 to $633.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $408.00 to $615.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $557.00.

NYSE LLY opened at $610.94 on Wednesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $309.20 and a 12 month high of $629.97. The company has a market capitalization of $579.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.68, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $576.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $506.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.88%.

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total value of $327,906.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,939,130.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total value of $327,906.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,378 shares in the company, valued at $2,939,130.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total transaction of $382,637.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,688,738.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 536,138 shares of company stock worth $20,881,627,358. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

