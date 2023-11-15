Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,729,969 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 830,181 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Energy Transfer worth $98,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ET. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 109,332.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,943,387 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,732,348,000 after acquiring an additional 145,810,023 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Energy Transfer by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,339,168 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $906,146,000 after purchasing an additional 13,220,435 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Energy Transfer by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,241,913 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $352,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886,054 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Energy Transfer by 11,733.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,515,523 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $19,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP grew its position in Energy Transfer by 733.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 1,678,919 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Energy Transfer Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ET opened at $13.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $41.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.66. Energy Transfer LP has a 52 week low of $11.37 and a 52 week high of $14.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.13.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Energy Transfer

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th will be given a $0.313 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 27th. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is 117.92%.

In related news, EVP Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $130,000.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,313,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,069,715. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.93 per share, with a total value of $9,697,500.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 62,328,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,907,207.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $130,000.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,313,055 shares in the company, valued at $17,069,715. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 3,017,500 shares of company stock worth $39,778,975. 3.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ET

Energy Transfer Profile

(Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.