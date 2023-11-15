ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

ENGlobal Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ENG opened at $0.25 on Friday. ENGlobal has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.31 and its 200 day moving average is $0.36. The company has a market cap of $10.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENG. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in ENGlobal during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,064,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in ENGlobal by 492.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 250,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 208,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ENGlobal by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 712,666 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 70,886 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ENGlobal by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 257,861 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 62,089 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in ENGlobal by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,019 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares during the period. 29.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENGlobal Company Profile

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally.

