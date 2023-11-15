Equitable Trust Co. Buys Shares of 4,720 Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 43.2% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 239.7% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 148.6% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 901.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $47.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.25 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.94 and a 52 week high of $74.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The firm had revenue of $13.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TSN shares. HSBC began coverage on Tyson Foods in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “reduce” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.60.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

