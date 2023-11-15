Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Shares Sold by Financial Architects Inc

Financial Architects Inc trimmed its holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 582 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Essential Utilities by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,129,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,141,000 after purchasing an additional 576,448 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Essential Utilities by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,683,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,044,000 after purchasing an additional 229,596 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Essential Utilities by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,295,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,169,000 after purchasing an additional 149,565 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Essential Utilities by 98,060.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,503,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,181,000 after purchasing an additional 10,492,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter worth about $206,493,000. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WTRG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Essential Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.25.

Essential Utilities Stock Up 5.9 %

Shares of Essential Utilities stock opened at $35.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.07 and a 52-week high of $49.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.69 and a 200 day moving average of $38.39. The company has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.77.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $411.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Essential Utilities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.3071 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is 68.33%.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

