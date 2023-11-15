EUDA Health Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EUDA) Short Interest Up 35.1% in October

EUDA Health Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EUDA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, an increase of 35.1% from the October 15th total of 7,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 186,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in EUDA Health during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EUDA Health during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its position in EUDA Health by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,560,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 556,000 shares in the last quarter. 35.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EUDA Health Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EUDA traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.35. 49,382 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 485,549. EUDA Health has a 1 year low of $0.43 and a 1 year high of $6.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.14.

About EUDA Health

EUDA Health Holdings Limited operates as a healthcare specialty company. The company operates through two segments, Medical Services and Property Management Services. It offers a range of specialty care services to patients; and operates medical facility general practice clinic that provides holistic care for various illnesses.

